Tanzania: Minister Congratulates Nhc for Building 50 Modern Houses in Musoma

THE National Housing Corporation (NHC) has successfully built 50 modern residential houses at the cost of 2.6bn/- at Buhare area in Musoma Municipality, Mara region.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Dr Angeline Mabula inaugurated the houses over the weekend.

Dr Mabula congratulated NHC and its board for the job well done in executing the project.

Earlier, NHC Director General (DG) Dr Maulidi Banyani told the deputy minister that each of the 50 houses has three modern rooms build by a local contractor.

All the houses have water and electricity services, according to the NHC DG.

"Until now 49 houses have been rented and one sold. The rental fees for each house per month is 132,000/-," Dr Banyani told the deputy minister.

According to the NHC DG, implementation of the project which started in 2014 created over 500 jobs to the citizens, as well as creating various business opportunities in the area.

NHC Board member Immaculata Senje said construction of the houses seek to increase the NHC's revenue and improving residential houses for the citizens.

The deputy minister however, instructed NHC to fence the houses among other things for safety reasons as well as considering the possibility of building a public primary school and dispensary at the project location so as to take social close to the area citizens.