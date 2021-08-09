Kenya: Ak Names Disgruntled Etyang in U-20 Team

Athletics Kenya has made a change to Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Championships currently at the bio-secure bubble in Kasarani ahead of the competition slated for August 17-22 at Kasarani in Nairobi.

Emmanuel Lemama, who was to compete in the 1,500m race with Vincent Keter, has been replaced by Kamar Etyang who placed second during the national Olympics trials last month.

According to AK Youth Development chairman Barnaba Korir, Lemama requested to withdraw from the team after picking an injury which has ruled him out of the championship.

"Lemama requested to be replaced after sustaining an injury and we assessed the situation and saw it fit to replace him with Etyang who was unlucky not to participate in the Olympic Games due to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) rules," said Korir.

Korir urged junior athletes not to be under pressure to perform at home due to huge expectations of fans.

"Sports is like a conveyer belt and winning and losing is completely secondary to the teaching of valuable lessons in life. The event is meant to help you grow and make sure you move to the next level gradually by mastering fear and obstacles while learning to believe in yourself," said Korir.

Meanwhile, Korir - who doubles up as Local Organising Committee (LOC) member for the World U-20 Championships - Sunday presided over the kit distribution at the Sports View Hotel--Team Kenya's pre-championships bubble camp.

The athletes received competition uniform, training kit and ceremony track with the spikes expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

Korir was accompanied by Dr. David Karuri, the World U-20 Medical deputy director, who urged the athletes not to lower their guard as they draw closer to competition date.

"It's our role that we ensure there are strict Covid-19 safety rules in place before, during and after the championship. It will be our role to limit what competitors, officials and other essential persons' movements. The athletes, coaches, technical officials and others will be tested daily or after every 48 hours," confirmed Karuri.

Karuri said all 45 Team Kenya athletes will be subjected to a final Covid-19 test before heading to Ole Sereni Hotel, the official Team Kenya hotel for the competition.

"The medical team shall undertake crucial tests on August 12 and only the Covid-19 negative athletes will proceed to the hotel," he added.

Team Kenya general manager Elizabeth Keitany commended AK for making sure the athletes who have been in camp for almost a month are well taken care of.

"The athletes are excited because they will be representing Kenya for the first time in a global event and all them including officials have received all the items they need ahead of the games scheduled to start on August 17," hinted Keitany.