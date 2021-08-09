Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Hails Independence of India As Kickstarting End of Colonial Empires

press release

"The Independence of India brought about the beginning of the end for colonial empires established in the previous centuries", affirmed the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, yesterday, at the flag raising ceremony to mark the 74th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India, organised by the Hindi Speaking Union and the Hindi Sewak Sangh at Pamplemousses Youth Centre.

In the presence of the chief guest for the occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mrs Nandini Singla, Minister Ganoo stated that Independent India quickly inspired people across Asia, Africa and the Caribbean to envision their own independence.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck, and other personalities also attended the celebration.

In his address, Mr Ganoo underlined the challenge faced by India to achieve development while maintaining and nurturing a democratic society, especially while being the world's most diverse country in terms of ethnicity, culture, religion and other social characteristics.

Speaking of his appreciation for India's continued support to Mauritius in the numerous fields of education, technology, health, security and housing, the Minister recalled that this collaboration is seen within current projects undertaken such as the Metro Express. Moreover, highlighted Mr Ganoo, Mauritius is amongst the countries which support India's emergence to assume its place at the forefront of international and regional affairs.

For his part, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck , stressed the relationship between India and Mauritius dates back to 1834 with the arrival of the first Indentured Labourers. According to him, India had given so much to the world and proved that it is a superpower which has its place on major social and economic global platforms.

As for the Indian High Commissioner, Mrs Nandini Singla, she talked of the 'umbilical' ties forged at the birth of the two countries based on blood, hardships, and the fight for freedom. "India and Mauritius will always share a unique and special bond, and the strategic, political, social and cultural relationship will grow stronger," she said. Mrs Singla invited the Mauritian Government and the local socio-cultural groups to join the High Commission in the preparation of the programme which will pave the way for the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of India on 15 August 2022.