Egypt to Expand Localization of Pharmaceutical Industry - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Sunday the government is working to expand the localization of the pharmaceutical industry as one of the most vital sectors for the Egyptian economy.

The government provides the necessary support to all manufacturers and companies working in the pharmaceutical field to achieve the national goal, Madbouli told a high-level meeting.

The meeting grouped Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea, Presidential Adviser for Health and Preventive Affairs Mohamed Awad Tag El-Din, among other senior officials.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has tasked the government with developing an executive plan aimed at expanding the localization of the pharmaceutical industry as soon as possible, the prime minister said.

The government is accelerating steps to finalize the plan in preparation for presenting it to the president, he added.

We are working to identify the needs of the private sector in the pharmaceutical industry, which is a top priority in our vision for sustainable development, Madbouli said.

A committee was formed to prepare a strategy for the localization of the pharmaceuticals industry, he added.

"We appreciate the pivotal role played by the Egyptian pharmaceuticals companies in providing the various needs of medicines through local manufacturing, but we have a broader ambition, especially with regard to medicines for some diseases that are not available in Egypt, such as oncology and immunology," the premier said.

"We must work to localize the production of these medicines, as well as building partnerships to manufacture raw materials, as this file is considered among the priorities of national security," he added.