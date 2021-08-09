Egypt's Agricultural Exports Rise to 4.3 Million Tons

Egyptian agricultural exports have passed 4.2 million tons so far, the Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir received a report presented by head of the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine (CAPQ) Ahmed el Attar pointing out the total export volume from January to August 4.

The report highlighted 750,000-ton increase in the agricultural exports, compared to the same period last year.

The list of exported agriculture products during this period included citrus, potatoes, onions, strawberry, pomegranate, sweet potatoes, beans, beet, guava, pepper, mango, garlic, grapes, peach, and watermelon, according to the CAPQ report.