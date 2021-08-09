Egypt: Zayed - First Batch of Single-Dose Johnson&johnson Vaccine Arrive At Cairo Int'l Airport

9 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced that the first shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at Cairo International Airport late Sunday.

The shipment included 21,600 doses of the vaccine, she said, asserting that other shipments will be received in the coming phase.

The step, which comes in cooperation with the African Union, is in line with the country's plan to make vaccines available for the Egyptian citizens and travelers, the minister added.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said the shipment will undergo tests at the labs of The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

He noted that the specialized centers to vaccinate travelers are ready to receive those willing to get jabbed and issue vaccination certificates.

The spokesman also urged citizens to register their names again at the ministry's website to get vaccinated. The website is http://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg. and the vaccination is free of charge, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X