Egypt: Zayed - First Batch of Single-Dose Johnson&johnson Vaccine Arrive At Cairo Int'l Airport

Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced that the first shipment of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived at Cairo International Airport late Sunday.

The shipment included 21,600 doses of the vaccine, she said, asserting that other shipments will be received in the coming phase.

The step, which comes in cooperation with the African Union, is in line with the country's plan to make vaccines available for the Egyptian citizens and travelers, the minister added.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said the shipment will undergo tests at the labs of The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA).

He noted that the specialized centers to vaccinate travelers are ready to receive those willing to get jabbed and issue vaccination certificates.

The spokesman also urged citizens to register their names again at the ministry's website to get vaccinated. The website is http://www.egcovac.mohp.gov.eg. and the vaccination is free of charge, he added.