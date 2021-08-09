Egypt: Return of Russian Tourists to Have Positive Impact On Egyptian Economy

9 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ehab Nasr said Monday that the return of Russian tourists to Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada will have a positive impact on the national economy.

Speaking to "Good Morning Egypt" show on the Egyptian TV, Nasr said that tourism overlaps with all production sectors.

Rebounding tourism will necessarily translate into a revival in related sectors, the diplomat noted, adding this should contribute to creating new jobs especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nasr made it clear that Egypt had organized visits for a Russian medical delegation to the Red Sea resort cities of Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada to see for themselves quarantine measures applied at airports and tourist facilities.

The delegates were pleased with the security and precautionary measures, he said.

Nasr made the statements as three flights are expected to land in Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada later today carrying Russian tourists to the Red Sea cities.

