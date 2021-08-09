Namibia: Oshakati Grabs Back 700 Plots From Developers

THE Oshakati Town Council has repossessed close to 700 serviced residential plots allocated to about 17 companies which have failed to complete construction almost seven years after allocation.

The plots were allocated to two companies owned by the Swapo party, Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's husband, and a company allegedly linked to the husband of deputy minister of mines and energy Kornelia Shilunga, among other entities.

A company owned by former Oshakati mayor Katrina Shimbulu is also set to lose plots.

The 700 plots are part of the 2 062 erven that were allocated to private developers between 2014 and 2019 through the government-sponsored massive urban land-servicing project.

A progress report on the project shows that private developers have managed to build houses on at least 1 180 of the total number of plots allocated.

About 172 plots have been reported as still under development, while close to 700 remain undeveloped.

Oshakati town council spokesperson Katarina Kamari last week confirmed the decision to repossess the plots.

She said this was to press companies to accelerate construction.

"The matter is not conclusively finalised yet, due to pending consultation with developers," she said.

Kamari said Oshakati currently has a waiting list of 11 204 applicants "in need of land and housing".

According to cancellation letters sent to developers seen by The Namibian, one of the reasons the town council decided to repossess the plots was the sluggish progress of some developers in building houses.

The letters indicated the town council would not repossess the plots that are currently under development.

The companies have also been told to complete the plots under construction within 12 months or face repossession.

SLEEPING ON DUTY

Among the entities set to lose plots due to slow progress is Shev Property Development CC, which allegedly has links to Oshakati Town Council's former property manager Orestus Shilunga.

Shilunga is married to the deputy mines minister.

The company is set to lose 152 plots out of the 253 erven allocated to it in 2014.

According to a progress report on the development of the plots, the company has managed to construct only 70 houses since then.

Shilunga yesterday denied any links to the company.

"I know the company, but it is not mine," he said.

A company owned by Wu, called First Wall Commercial Development, is set to lose 81 plots.

Wu's company was allocated 200 plots in 2018 and only managed to build 89 houses.

Wu's Okau GK Trading was allocated 70 plots in 2017 and constructed 50 houses.

Her business partner Chris Shivolo last week said he heard about the repossession of the plots, but the companies have not been informed officially.

He said they are in the process of finalising the houses, while the plots given to Okau GK Trading were completed in December 2018.

Tona Trading Holding, a company owned by Onesmus Amadhila, will lose 40 plots allocated to it in 2017.

The company failed to constructed a single house.

Amadhila could not be reached for comment since Thursday.

Former Oshakati mayor Katrina Shimbulu's company, Kamwiitulwa Electric and Building Construction, which was allocated 40 plots in June 2015 will lose 30 plots after it managed to construct only 10 houses.

Shimbulu last week said she believes the council is justified to repossess the plots.

Two companies owned by Swapo, Guinas Investments and Oondjokwe Investment Group (Pty) Ltd, will lose 51 plots combined.

Guinas was allocated 40 plots in 2017 and only managed to construct nine houses, while Oondjokwe investments was allocated 20 plots, but has failed to construct a single house.

Other companies set to lose land include Chemetals Construction and Real Estate (70 plots), Kondja Engineering & Construction CC (43 plots), Omutshona Construction CC (33 plots), FN Square Trading CC (29), Real Properties (18 plots); Tulimo-Mekondjo Investments CC (18 plots), House of Unity Investment CC (12 plots), Tulaing Properties (Pty) Ltd (17 plots), NEXUS (16 plots) and KA Investments (Pty) Ltd (14 plots).

GENTLEMAN'S AGREEMENT

A source told The Namibian that some companies delayed servicing the plots because they were not given a timeline stipulating when the developments should be completed at the time of allocation.

"It was a gentleman's agreement. There was time to start, but no time to complete the projects," the source said.

The source claimed the town council also wants to relook at some agreements entered into with some companies, especially with Shev Property Development, which is alleged to be using a guarantee from the town council as collateral to secure loans from commercial banks.

Matty Shikongo, who is listed as one of the directors of Shev Property Development CC, confirmed he had received the notification of the repossession of plots.

He said the decision could have far-reaching consequences for the town council.

"I did not get the land for free or through political connections like other companies. I have a contract with the town council," he said.

Shikongo rejected claims that he is fronting the company on behalf of Shilunga.

"I know Shilunga very well ... but he does not have any links to my company," he said.

Shikongo further denied using a guarantee from the town council to secure loans from commercial banks.

He said his company used the plots he bought from the town council to get money from the Development Bank of Namibia.

'NOT THEIR PROPERTY'

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango last week said the council is taking back the erven because some companies are hoarding them.

"If you can't develop the plots, bring them to the council. Some of the developers are threatening to take the council to court if it takes the plots. It's not their property," he said.

He said the town council is under pressure from the Ministry of Urban and Rural development to deliver houses.

Oshakati's chief executive officer, Timoteus Namwandi, last week said the town council is still engaged in discussions with some of the developers regarding the decision to repossess plots.

He said the decision aims to "support one another so that we deliver on that mandate".