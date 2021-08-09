Namibia: Abandoned Hostel Project Causes Suffering

ABOUT 187 pupils at Luhonono Combined School in the Zambezi region are living in makeshift shelters after a contractor abandoned the construction of the school hostel.

Luhonono Combined School is the only school with Grade 10 and 11 in the flood-prone Kabbe North constituency and attracts pupils from villages as far as Muzii, Nankuntwe, Namiyundu, Nsundwa and Ikaba.

However, the construction of the school's hostel, which would have changed the living conditions of these pupils, was abandoned by the contractor, who started work on the foundation in 2017.

The school, which starts from pre-primary to Grade 11, has an enrolment of 429 pupils, and 21 staff members.

During a visit by the line minister, Anna Nghipondoka, to the school last week, the school's principal, Albert Chaka, noted how the pupils are suffering as a result of the abandoned hostel.

"The regional directorate has provided us with a community hostel, in the meantime. But it only accommodates six pupils. The rest of the pupils live in makeshift shelters and tents with no nearby ablution facilities," he said.

He added that the lack of proper accommodation makes it difficult for the pupils to stay in school, and increases the teenage pregnancy rate at the school.

"The makeshift shelters erected by the pupils are not safe, as villagers can access them. These daily interactions with the villagers results in a rise in teenage pregnancies. The school reported the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the region during the first term. It was 15 cases and it's worrisome if things persist like this," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Namibia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the abandoned construction site is not safe for pupils and teachers, as dangerous objects were left in the open and it has also become a breeding site for mosquitoes during rainy seasons.

Nghipondoka informed the community that funds have been made available for the completion of the hostel and assured them that there will be a contractor on site before the end of the year.

"We really agree that the conditions the pupils are subjected to live in are not conducive. Anybody can prey on these pupils or if a fire breaks out it would be a disaster. The delay in the construction of this project has also put the quality of education at risk, because where the children live affects their performance in school. We don't have a way to provide food for these children, they're struggling on their own. It's more painful for a woman or a mother to see the girl child living in such conditions," she said.