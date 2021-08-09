Namibia: 'We Are Tired of Empty Promises'

LANDLESS Otjomuise residents in Windhoek on Saturday blocked access to streets in the area by starting fires and putting rocks in the road as they cleared plots in the latest land-grabbing incident to rock Windhoek.

The residents said this was in a bid to convince the country's leaders of the urgency of their plight.

The frustrated illegal occupants said they were tired of empty promises and have been patient for too long.

They said they are told there is no available land, while flats are built every year and land is sold to foreigners.

"Why do we have to fight for land 30 years after independence?" they ask, adding that the cost of renting is exorbitant.

Residents said they would continue occupying land illegally until they get answers from the City of Windhoek.

They are further requesting the minister of agriculture, water and land reform and the president to intervene in the matter.

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda, chairperson of the Windhoek municipal management committee Fillemon Hambunda and Landless People's Movement councillor Sade Gawanas were not available for comment over the weekend.

Former mayor Fransina Kahungu yesterday said: "It is very clear that we can not allow the situation to go unattended. A land and housing delivery workshop is planned, and land invasion is part of the programme. Political interference is necessary, just by talking to the people and informing them that the council is busy looking at the land issue, and we are serious. The message is clear and cannot be ignored."

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye said land grabbing is illegal and residents taking matters into their own hands would be dealt with.

He said the council has started allocating people land, and houses are currently built for those without land.

He said more than 200 people have benefited from houses built by the City of Windhoek and the National Housing Enterprise thus far, and more houses are under construction.

Akwenye urged residents to be patient.

City Police senior superintendent Gerry Shikesho on Saturday said people started grabbing land last week and the police are trying to control the situation.

He said he was informed that some people came from other towns and locations to grab land at Otjomuise.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people were seen clearing plots at Okahandja Park informal settlement, which continued into this past weekend at Otjomuise's 8ste Laan area.

Residents were seen clashing with the police as they were trying to maintain order.

Some grabbers were clearing portions of land by burning it, while others were putting up structures.