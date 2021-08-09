Namibia: Icelanders Claim Ignorance of Arbitration Hearing

THE three Icelandic directors in Arcticnam Fishing (Pty) Ltd have claimed they were never informed of an arbitration hearing that eventually led to the company being fined N$1,8 million that must be used to reimburse 23 fishermen for unfair dismissal in 2019.

The three are Egill Helgi Árnason (who was in charge of the company), and Ingvar Júlíusson and Arna McClure, who were the directors of Esja Fishing that owned 49% of Arcticnam. The 51% was owned in equal shares by three Namibian companies, Epango Fishing (Pty) Ltd, Sinco Fishing (Pty) Ltd and Yukor Fishing Joint Venture (Pty) Ltd.

In a media statement issued on 4 August, the directors claim they did not receive the notice for the labour arbitration hearing that was scheduled for 19 April at Walvis Bay.

The ruling against Articnam was made on 24 June.

"On 14 July, the Icelandic directors of Arcticnam Fishing (Pty) Ltd learned through the media of a default arbitration award that was given against the company on 24 June following complaints of unfair dismissal lodged by 23 employees of the company during 2019," said the statement.

Arcticnam was slapped with a N$1,8 million fine to compensate the fishermen by 31 July. It has since defaulted.

The Icelanders claim that the company board chairperson, Virgilio de Sousa, was informed about the court hearing but neither attended nor informed any of the Icelandic directors.

"He acted recklessly and in breach of his fiduciary duties as a director of Arcticnam," said the statement.

The Icelander further blamed the labour consultant Annastasia Helao of Cavimisana Investment Group CC, who handled the retrenchments. They are also of the opinion that the arbitrator was not aware that retrenchment was conducted by Helao because of De Sousa's failure to attend the hearing or to at least inform his fellow Icelandic directors of the hearing.

"The arbitrator was thus totally unaware that the retrenchment of employees was conducted fully in accordance with the Labour Act. And, after following the prescribed retrenchment procedure, according to which retrenchment packages and outstanding trip, remuneration were paid to the employees," said the statement by the Icelanders.

De Sousa told The Namibian that he is not at fault as the Icelanders have been ignoring the Namibian directors since their departure from Namibia.

"I have been trying to get hold of them for over two years to no avail and I have proof. Now that there is a problem then I don't speak to them but when I try to speak to them they ignore me," De Sousa questioned.

He added that they should not avoid their responsibility because they made the most money from the venture.

According to De Sousa, the Icelanders have been threatening to sue him for N$1,8 million.

Meanwhile, Helao said she executed the retrenchment at the Icelanders' directive.

"I was consulted but the retrenchment was done itself. I was just a labour consultant. The company had an human resource manager. I was more of an advisor," she added.

The fishermen's spokesperson, Immanuel Ipinge, confirmed that they have not received the money nor have there been any communication from anyone from Arcticnam.

Arcticnam ceased fishing activities in Namibia in 2018. It is yet to be liquidated.