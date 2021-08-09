Namibia: Shafudah - a Rare Breed in Public Service

IT WAS ALWAYS "natumbwanguleni vakwe", which translates to "let's work, colleagues", from former executive director of finance Ericah Shafudah.

And her greatness has certainly rubbed off on those who have worked with her.

A firm believer in excellence and hard work, the Ministry of Finance bade her farewell in July.

Some call her 'Meme Shafudah', a continuous learner and firm believer in distinction.

She left to join another equally important public service-centred organisation, and will continue to serve the Namibian nation from there.

However, her departure surprised many in the ministry.

Born at Eendadi da Shafudah village in the Ohangwena region, she wields power, knowledge, wisdom, patriotism and dedication to duty.

She is one of the few top government leaders Namibia has ever had, and ought to be celebrated by all.

She is the daughter of tate Shafudah shaHeishi yaNghililewanga and meme Rosalia Vanyenga yaShilola.

Her second name is Paendelenga, which means "a chief has walked there", and she has walked the corridors of the ministry.

Shafudah is one of her father's 56 children - the grandson of a prominent traditional leader in the history of the Oukwanyama, Tatekulu Nghililewanga yaShinangolo.

Her mother died while she was a young girl and she moved to Onamunama village to live with her aunt.

She grew up in a Christian family, and is still an active member of the St Michael Anglican Church in Windhoek.

Like many young people those days, she crossed into Angola in 1978 to join thousands of Namibians fighting for independence.

She is one of the survivors of the Cassinga massacre, and was among the Swapo youths sent to Cuba for studies shortly after the massacre. She stayed in Cuba for 12 years and obtained among her many accolades a master's degree in education.

Upon her return from exile in 1990, she took up a mathematics teaching post at Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School in the Ohangwena region, before moving to Paressiss Secondary School at Otjiwarongo.

In 1995, she left the teaching profession to join the National Planning Commission as an economist.

Shafudah not only believes in hard work, but also in continuous learning.

Today she boasts several high-level qualifications, including a master's degree in biostatistics, and a master's degree in leadership and change management.

She joined the government at a time there was a shortage of skills to drive the Public Sector Investment Programme, a five-year strategic plan in the formulation of the national budget, which reflects public investment against national priority areas of development.

Namibia relied on expatriates at that time.

Former executive director of health Andrew Ndishishi would often sing her praises.

"We needed a strong mathematician in the national budget formulation so that our error of projection would be minimal, and Ericah was there, she was one of the very few Namibians with such skills."

Shafudah has been part of the national budget formulation for the past 26 years, which is almost her entire career in the public service.

Her experience is so immense, and many in the public service would agree that working with her was indeed a privilege.

Although a student of finance, she is also a seasoned economist and played a big role in the economic modelling of Namibia while at the National Planning Commission.

With her team, their work assisted the government not only with resource mobilisation from donor agencies, but also to attract foreign investors to the country.

She joined the Ministry of Finance in 2002 as the deputy secretary for treasury (now deputy executive director), responsible for the state account department under which the formulation of the national budget falls.

She advanced to become the deputy permanent secretary and later on permanent secretary (executive director). She led the ministry through a period of significant changes and many reforms in public financial management and public service in general.

Shafudah played a strategic supervisory role on a number of policy development and reforms that culminated in the establishment of new state institutions such as NamibRE, Nasria, CPBN and NamRA.

Shafudah is an exceptional civil servant and a great team player. She has imparted knowledge at every tier of her professional trajectory.

Under her leadership, many staff members in the department of Customs and Excise as well as Inland Revenue were accorded opportunities to further their education, and some acquired master's degrees.

She is not the type of leader to throw weight onto subordinates, but always wants everyone around her to develop.

Needless to say, she was also not an easy boss, and a number of colleagues can attest to having been at the receiving end of her disciplinarian stance while she still maintained a smiling face.

To her, titles and status do not matter, what matters is uncompromising service delivery in the public sector.

I had the privilege of serving under her for the past two years, as chief public relations officer reporting directly to this amazing woman.

A short tenure it was, but I have learnt a great deal of my professional and public finance acumen from her.

Her writing skills and approach to issues are impeccable.

She worked with passion and love for the nation.

From Monday to Friday, Shafudah was at the office until late, and sometimes until the next morning because of her critical role and workload in the ministry.

She understood the ministry is the heart of the nation, and the work had to be done at all costs.

You would never hear Shafudah complaining of fatigue, but you would hear her signature statement "natumbwanguleni vakwe" often.

Indeed she was an exceptional civil servant of note, she has raised the bar high - probably difficult for some to reach.

Thank you, Ericah Shafudah, for your service, and best wishes in your new career.

* Tonateni Shidhudhu is the former chief public relations officer in the Ministry of Finance, and currently the manager of strategic communications, stakeholders engagement and taxpayer education at the Namibia Revenue Agency. He writes in his personal capacity.