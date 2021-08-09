Botswana Announces the Arrival of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

document

The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to inform members of the public that Botswana will receive 108 000 doses of its first ever consignment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on 12 August 2021.

This consignment will be the first of several expected, which have been purchased through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) facility. Botswana expects to receive a total of 1, 152, 654 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through this facility.

The arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine comes only a few days after the AstraZeneca vaccine consignment which was received in the country yesterday as announced last week. Communication on the details of the roll out of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be made next week.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

Christopher Nyanga

For Permanent Secretary