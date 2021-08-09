South Africa: Joyless, Bitter Rugby Tour Raises Questions About the Future of the British & Irish Lions

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The most difficult and fractious of British & Irish Lions tours to SA ended with the deciding third Test on 7 August, but the aftershock of this tour will continue for weeks and months to come.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The winner of the series between the world champion Springboks and the British & Irish Lions should be the most important memory to take away from this once-in-a-12-year tour. But considering the environment it has been played in and the atmosphere that permeated around it, just about everyone is glad it won't go on any longer.

The tour, from the field to the boardroom, has felt "angry". The Test matches have been bludgeoning slugfests, with all joy seemingly sucked from the games. Which is not surprising, as they have played out against a backdrop of an angry, frayed and frankly traumatised country on the edge of an abyss.

Lions tours have been described as rugby's last great adventure - a throwback to a more innocent time of four-month treks through great southern lands. The rugby was hard, but the revelling was harder. Lifelong friendships were made and bonds forged in a spirit of camaraderie and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X