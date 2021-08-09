Zimbabwe: Health Minister Warns of Covid 4th Wave

9 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

DEPUTY Health Minister John Mangwiro says Zimbabweans should brass for yet another more Covid-19 fourth wave next month.

Addressing Zanu PF leadership in his Chikomba West constituency at Chigara Clinic in Ward 1, the top government official said there was a decrease in both deaths and new cases.

However, he also raised concerns about a fourth wave, which he said is expected to be more aggressive than the past three infections.

"In the next three years, Covid-19 might disappear. If we look at most of these viral infections cycles, most of them have a cycle of at least five years or so, but people should continue getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The last few cycles of such viral infections become more aggressive," said Mangwiro.

The deputy minister discouraged people from believing in several myths regarding prevention and treatment of Covid-19 saying the only solution was vaccination.

"A lot of people say a lot about the disease. Among several of the assumed effective 'home remedies' being practiced is 'steaming' but this can be dangerous if done improperly.

"The President's Office as of Sunday, will be coming in all wards to vaccinate people with Health Ministry. Prophets or n'angas (traditional healers) do not really matter in this case. One needs to be vaccinated".

In his response to a question from a villager on the vaccination programme for people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, Mangwiro urged everyone to be vaccinated.

"Those with underlying conditions, get inoculated without delay."

Covid-19, according to Mangwiro can destroy a person's system causing irreparable damage to body organs resulting in death if treatment is delayed.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X