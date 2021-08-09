Namibia: Luhonono Road Open for Traffic

The much-anticipated construction of the N$600 million Namalubi-Isize-Luhonono road has been completed and is now open for traffic. The road project, which links Luhonono to Katima Mulilo, commenced in 2015 with the aim of linking the floodplain areas that were constantly cut off from government services during floods and rainy seasons.

"We are excited that we are now standing at 97% completion. We are doing the final touches, and by the end of October, we intend to officially open. The project was one of the difficult projects in view of the fact that it is the first project to be constructed in a floodplain area," stated Roads Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Conrad Lutombi.

He cautioned motorists to avoid speeding as the road is still new.

"In our experience, whenever we open a road for traffic, we always have some casualties in terms of road accidents.

"Therefore, it is important that we advise road users and motorists that on this road, there are a number of animals. It is, therefore, important that the drivers take precautionary measures not to speed, but to observe the speed limit allowed in the country," cautioned Lutombi.

The 52km road was constructed by Namibian company Nexus Civils. The first phase of the project from Namalubi to Isize was completed in 2019, and has been open to traffic.

"It was quite a tough one, but we are happy that we completed it within the approved budget. It is an expensive project, and it has never happened before or after independence. We really thank our government for having availed such a huge investment that has enabled us to contribute to the social aspiration of the people, especially those living along this road," he added.

The road will not only provide accessibility to the people of Luhonono, but give accessibility to the entire eastern floodplains in the Kabbe North and South constituencies, and also enable easier access to neighbouring Zambia.

As for the Impalila Island road, Lutombi revealed that the contractor is already on site, and has started with the site establishment as well as the laying out of the road. They are also busy with the designing of the road linking Nakabolelwa to Kasika.

"The intention is to link Impalila island to the rest of Namibia via Kasika. So, our next project is to move to Nakabolelwa and Kasika, linking that part. And now that we have experience in constructing in floodplains as this side was difficult because of the proximity to the Zambezi river, we feel that in terms of the alignment, it is more on high land," the CEO continued.

Kabbe North constituency councillor Bernard Sisamu could not hide his excitement, stating that the road will help bring in the much-needed development to the residents of the two Kabbe constituencies.