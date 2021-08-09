Namibia: Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped

Ongwediva — A nine-year-old girl became the latest rape victim in Omusati after she was allegedly defiled on Thursday evening at Okatseidhi village in the Tsandi Constituency.

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday, and is expected to appear in the Okahao Magistrate's Court today on a rape charge.

According to crime investigations coordinator in the Omusati region Moses Simaho, the suspect lured the victim whilst she was on her way from school.

"The girl was walking from school, and the suspect allegedly got hold of her and kept her until the evening when he raped her," he stated.

When she allegedly returned home that evening, the parents noticed that she was not walking properly, prompting them to question the minor, who revealed that she was raped.

In the same region, Swapo's elders council secretary Mukwaita Shanyengana was allegedly robbed of goods valued at more than N$75 000 at his house at Onandjaba village in the Okalongo constituency. The alleged armed robbery happened last Wednesday at around 21h00.

According to Simaho, the suspects used a firearm and knives to threaten the family.

"They tied the family members with electrical cables, and then took properties as well as cash of N$3 300," he added.

No arrest has been made as the suspects are not known, and the stolen items have not been recovered.

The Namibian Police furthermore reported that a 67-year-old woman was raped by an unidentified man whilst on her way back home from Oniimbwele location.

It is alleged that the suspect came from the front and grabbed her, covered her mouth with his hands, threatened to kill her if she screamed, removed her underwear and raped her.

The suspect left with the victim's Nokia cellphone valued at N$300. A 19-year-old Grade 10 male learner of Oshilulu Combined School was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday.