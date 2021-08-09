Namibia: IPC Demands Justice for Slain Oshikango Man

Ongwediva — The Independent Patriots for Change have condemned the shooting and killing of a young man by the Namibian Police at Onamhinda village near Oshikango last week.

IPC northern spokesperson Eino Heelu said the killing, coupled with an injury to a passenger, was reckless and unnecessary, and could have been avoided.

Lebbeus Wambalili (31) and his passenger were shot in the back on Thursday evening at their village.

Wambalili, a taxi driver, died on the spot, while his passenger was admitted at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in a critical condition.

He said if the police had suspicions that the car was involved in criminal activities, they could have shot at the tyres, if at all the driver was fleeing, instead of shooting directly at the victims.

The party thus pleads with the head of the police, inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, to ensure that the alleged culprit faces justice.

"As a party, we want the police officer to be brought before a court of law," stressed Heelu.

He also asked Ndeitunga to launch an investigation into the general conduct of the police at the border town.

Heelu said complaints about the police harassing civilians living along the Namibian-Angolan border are common, hence the need to investigate and ensure that implicated officers are brought to book.

"Some police officers are coming to work drunk and act recklessly, beating people and doing what is not expected of police officers," he claimed.

The IPC also called on the police to ensure that new recruits are well-trained on how they are expected to conduct themselves to avoid similar incidents in future.

A large crowd also marched to the Oshikango police station to demand justice for the slain man.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi said the deceased was shot after failing to stop when he was requested to do so by the police.

The police further claim the driver was in possession of five boxes of chicken, suspected to have been smuggled from neighbouring Angola.

By Friday, the suspected police officer was not yet arrested.

Heelu, on behalf of the party, expressed condolences to the bereaved family.