South Africa: Shooting of Elephant Calf Raises Questions About Kruger National Park's Conservation Protocols

analysis

A baby elephant, still suckling from its dead mother, was shot by a Kruger National Park ranger, despite offer of sanctuary, on the grounds that it's national park policy. But is this the case and, more importantly, should it be?

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The morning is fresh. In the wintry, apricot-coloured daybreak, Adine Roode has an elephant's trunk draped across her head.

She feels the sinewy weight of it, the warmth too. She notes the extraordinary privilege of the connection, the intimacy.

Facing her is the Jabulani herd, the resident adult elephants, essential partners in rehabilitating orphaned babies.

These adults welcome orphans and take over when Roode and her team of dedicated nursery carers at the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development Trust (Herd) have done their work. Her core belief? Every elephant matters!

On this particular morning, with elephant breath warming her face and the sun sliding upwards beyond the thorn trees, her cellphone vibrates in her jeans pocket.

It's Dr Johan Marais, the wildlife vet of Saving the Survivors. His voice is urgent: "Baby ellie. Mother dropped dead in Kruger [National Park] by the side of the road. The baby's small, trying to...