Tanzania: Why Gender Parity Matters

COGNISANT on the importance of gender equality and women empowerment in stimulating the socio-economic development of the country, the critical aspects have topped in the list of the third National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III).

The crucial aspects have also been featured in the Tanzania Long Term Perspective Plan (LTPP) 2011/12-2025/26 in the realisation of the Tanzania Development Vision 2025 of becoming a semi-industrialised economy, with a high level of human development and improved livelihoods for all.

In the FYDP III document, the government has vowed to continue implementing programmes to empower women by increasing economic opportunities, building their business capacity, access to capital, markets and credit facilities.

It is clearly outlined in the FYDP III that women participation in various spheres is critical in ensuring sustainable development in achieving gender equality and eliminating gender-based violence.

Implementation of the FYDP II between 2015/16 and 2019/20, contributed to the disbursement of a total of 63.5bn/- to at least 938,802 women entrepreneurs in various Local Government Authorities in the country.

The government also continued to provide soft loans to women entrepreneurs through the Women's Window established at the TPB Bank.

"In 2019/20, loans worth over 3.5bn/- were offered to 14,271 women as compared to 2.05bn/- issued to 3,035 women entrepreneurs in 2018/2019," indicates the document. Equally, entrepreneurship training was provided to 718 entrepreneurs including 334 women and 384 men in Dodoma, Mwanza, Geita and Mbeya regions.

Such training has enabled women to attain skills on how to increase value of the products, capital share, market research, savings and financial management, which implies improved welfare and hence, reduction of poverty. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on various occasions reaffirmed the commitment of the government to promote gender parity and women economic empowerment in all spheres. The Head of State also vowed to appoint women to various leadership positions provided they have unquestionable integrity, competence and required education level. During her meeting with thousands of women from across the country in the capital city, Dodoma last month, President Samia pledged to set a good environment that allows and encourages women to engage in various economic activities. The Head of State said women constitute more than half of the population in Tanzania, 51 per cent, and obviously, the group stands to contribute greatly to the country's development. She said so far, the government has already provided 2.22tri/- to 5.5 million women through 61 established women funds. She said that in recent appointments, which involved the Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs), she picked 12 women out of 26 appointees. "I believe that this is the time to have more women in leadership positions," she insisted. The president also recalled that only recently she appointed 13 women among 28 new judges, revealing further that she opted to appoint a woman National Assembly Clerk in the attempt to strike a gender balance in one of the biggest decision-making bodies. According to President Samia, appraisals showed that until 2017, all public institutions that were led by women were performing impressively. Commenting on the execution of the past and new development plan, an economistcum- banker Dr Hildebrand Shayo viewed that the FYDP III is aimed at providing a competitive environment that would facilitate the economic sector endeavouring to attain its full capacity. Dr Shayo observed that the journey requires each sector key to the economy to receive special attention especially how women will be supported would make a big difference. "Even though, beforehand there has been improvement by using intervention to youth and women through interest rates free loans, investing on women in my view will remain to be a key to unraveling the economic and social potential in Tanzania during the implementation of the FYDP III that so many nations strive to reach," said Dr Shayo. He went on to reveal that economically, when women have the resources they need, they not only support themselves and their families, but also their communities that form the basis and foundation of a strong nation. This then spurs economic, political and social progress throughout the generation. "Challenges is that the current high expectation of the potential of microcredit and financial institutions that conduit out small loans as a poverty alleviation strategy raises more questions on its access, utilisation and impact on women's and youth income generating capacity," noted the Economist-cumbanker. He, however, noted that during FYDPII, not much was done to assess its utilisation and impact on the capacity of women and youth to generate income in order to pursue sustainable livelihoods in Tanzania. This is above all so in rural areas of Tanzania, where there is dearth of information on how microcredit programmes are impacting income generating activities of beneficiaries most of whom are women and young people. "It is vital to remember that investing in young people and especially women will create a ripple effect that in my view will yield multiple benefits, not only for individual women, but also for families and communities. "Aggregate women's control over household income subsequently improves their children's access to school and healthcare; gives women greater control over their reproductive health; improves women's ability to make environmentally friendly choices, boosts women-run businesses and above all improves their status within families and communities," he stressed.