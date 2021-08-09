Tanzania: Women in Leadership Key for Changes

THE term leadership as a concept and practice is often mentioned in many formal and informal discourses, everyone in the society must have heard of and thought of what it means. Leadership can be observed at different levels: individual, family, society and national.

Historically, it seems the colonial system did not provide a context that was right enough to nurture women as leaders and possibly our local traditions did not also do a lot to intervene on this kind of arrangement. However, since then, the situation has changed significantly.

The educational opportunities provided by successive governments have increased the number of educated women exponentially, and that has led to affirmative decisions being made by women in the public and private sector, making them become very much visible.

For instance, Tanzania was the first African Country to be represented by a woman in the highest post in the United Nations (UN), when Dr. Asha Rose Migiro was serving in the position of the HYPERLINK "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Deputy_Secretary-General_ of_the_United_Nations" \o " Deputy Secretary-General from 2007 to 2012.

The Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, was quoted by the New York Times as saying that he picked Dr Migiro for the post to fulfill his promise of picking a woman for that position from the developing world.

A world of many countries! I happened to visit her in office with an official delegation while in New York in preparation for the United Nations Public Service Day event that was hosted in Dar es Salaam in 2011; it was an unforgettable experience to visit the wing of that floor occupied by the Deputy Secretary General of the UN! Let it be said that few people can fail to acknowledge the presence of political acumen that was obviously associated with the former, Speaker of the Tanzanian parliament, honorable Anna Makinda.

We have also observed the same passion portrayed by the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson who is serving in that important position. Female names starting with Letter A seem important.

There is in addition to Honorouble Ana Makinda, Mama Ana Mkapa, a former first lady and Honourable Anna Abdalla said to have been the first full female Cabinet member. They have now been superseded by the names starting with letter S! One in the name of Samia is now the Head of State.

Others are the former first ladies Mama Siti Mwinyi and Honourable Salma Kikwete. We have President Samia Suluhu Hassan, leading the nation in these challenging times of COVID 19.

Many important decisions had to be made and have been made that indicate Tanzania is undergoing a period of positive change.

Similarly, her predecessors instituted changes that have been keeping this country in Africa, internationally visible and increasing in prosperity.

This country has achieved a lot and seems centuries old in how issues are handled. It is a model to other countries in Africa and beyond. Our counterpart in the preparations for the United Nations Public Service Day, Dr. John Mary Kauzya a Ugandan National with the title Chief of Governance and Public Administration Branch at the UN made this observation and he agreed that it is shared.

"... In the case of Tanzania, people need to realize, acknowledge, and indeed celebrate the values of unity, humbleness and humility that are now embedded in the institution and leadership values of Tanzania. These values have created a unified Tanzania that despite having 120 tribes has not suffered tribal conflicts like in many African countries.

The values of humbleness, unity, togetherness and humility have ensured smooth transition from one President to another since Mwalimu Nyerere without succession conflicts as it happens in many African countries. The best example of unity and humility of Tanzanians leadership can be seen in the way after President Magufuli passed on he (a dedicated catholic man) was replaced by Samia (a woman and of different faith)."

No one can dispute that Tanzania accommodates and champions diversity without disregarding our traditions and cultures as a people and a nation.

There are many women leaders, exemplary, in our midst and they show one thing in common: the ability to accommodate differences and to maintain calm environments where the contexts seem challenging.

You might reflect on this and if you wish you are challenged to undertake a scientific study to see if the assertion made is correct. For your comfort let us make reference to the recent scholarship on leadership.

Recent leadership discussions acknowledge that women leaders have what it takes to manage issues effectively in these dynamic and unpredictable times. Women leaders are said to be empathetic, good listeners, flexible, lead by example, focus on teamwork, and so on.

Vicky Kramer, et al. (2007) in the article "Critical Mass on Corporate Boards: Why Three or More Women Enhance Governance" promote a three legged stool. They say three women or more could influence men and influence change in the boardroom - and specifically point out the following characteristics that give women an edge in leadership.

Women broaden the discussions to include a range of stakeholders - employees, customers, community; women are persistent in getting answers to awkward questions; men do not like to admit when they do not understand; and women are more collaborative, which improves performance. Having a bigger picture on the radar, flexibility and pragmatism was shown recently when, USA Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, was allowed to visit the opposition leader while in custody.

It is said pragmatism because the country needs to maintain its relationships with our development partners; we are also a democratic country, and people as individual citizens have rights, etc. It is important that others reciprocate to show sensitivity to positive reality as then we can get a synergetic outcome.

The writer, Dr Faisal Issa - is a Senior Lecturer in Public Management at Mzumbe University, Dar es Salaam Campus College Email:kahin2halima@gmail.com