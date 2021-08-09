Western Sahara: Flights to Occupied Western Sahara Are Serious Violation of International Law

Madrid — The scheduling of any flight to the occupied cities of Western Sahara constitutes a serious violation of international law, warned the Polisario Front, expressing its "indignation" following the announcement of the Spanish company "Binter Canarias" of the resumption of flights to the Sahrawi city of Laayoune.

In a message addressed to the president of the company based in the Canary Islands, the Polisario Front's representative in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, underlined that "without the consent of the Polisario Front, the only legitimate representative of the Saharawi people, the programming and marketing of any flight to the occupied cities of Western Sahara, in this case Binter Canarias, constitute a serious violation of international law, for which the company incurs international responsibility.

"The scheduling of flights to Western Sahara involves an illegal trade which affects a territory illegally occupied by Morocco, a state which has no jurisdiction over the territory in the process of decolonization," warned the Polisario Front.

The Polisario Front representative in Spain stressed that the decision of the Spanish company "contributes to the objective pursued by Morocco to legitimise the illegal occupation" in Western Sahara.

The Polisario representative reiterated that "any economic activity in the territory requires the consent of the Sahrawi people", under the "ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on December 21, 2018, regarding all agreements and contracts concluded covering the territory of Western Sahara." (SPS)

