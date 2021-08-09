Ghana: 'Kintampo Indebted to You for Your Good Works' - Chiefs to President Akufo-Addo

"We, the Chiefs and people of Kintampo, remain indebted to you for the good works that you have done in our Municipality, through your good policies, programmes and projects in the various sectors of the economy, all aimed at improving the lives of our people. Your flagship policies easily come to mind."

These were the words of the Krontihene of the Mo Traditional Area, Nana Adjei Adinkra II, on Sunday, 8th August 2021, at a meeting with the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at Kintampo, when the latter commenced his 2-day working visit of the Bono East Region.

According to the Krontihene, the flagship policies have had a tremendous impact on the lives and livelihoods of the people of Kintampa include the Programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, which, he explained, has "made fertilizers and seeds available to our farmers, leading to increase in yields."

Again, Nana Adjei Adinkra II indicated that Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), another flagship programme of the Akufo-Addo government, has ensured that cashew farmers in the Kintampo Municipality have been supported with the free distribution of 100,000 cashew seedlings.

"Equally worthy of mention under your flagship policies is the Free Senior High School Programme, in which two public schools in the Municipality, Kintampo Senior High School and New Longoro Senior High School, are benefiting. Again the swift response you deployed to address the infrastructure deficit in Kintampo Senior High School following the implementation of the programme is very much appreciated," he added.

The Kintampo Chief cited the 12-unit block, with a 6-seater toilet facility and a single storey dormitory block, under the Emergency GETFund Projects across the country, as examples of projects that have been constructed and completed to bridge the infrastructure gap in these senior high schools.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for the location of the Regional Health Directorate in Kintampo, which is in fulfilment of his promise not to concentrate all decentralised institutions in the newly created regions in the capitals.

"The construction of a mango juice processing factory at Habitat, a suburb in Kintampo, is in line with the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) programme, under the Rural Enterprise Project. This Project will provide our teaming unemployed youth with jobs when the Project is finally completed. Similarly, the Assembly in collaboration with PRODESOP, an NGO and with funding from the European Union, has also constructed a Ginger Processing Factory at Chiranda," Nana Adjei Adinkra II said.

He continued, "The construction of a Business Resource Centre under the same REP within the Assembly's premises will provide business support and the needed entrepreneurial skills to small businesses in the Municipality. We are, indeed, grateful for that."

The Krontihene also acknowledged the grading and routine maintenance works which were carried out on selected roads under the Department of Urban Roads in 2020, adding that "the same year also witnessed the construction of about 500 metres of roads in Kintampo Zongo township under the Zongo Development Fund. This is a landmark achievement under your government."

He also noted that two (2) ambulances; the construction of an office complex for the Fire Service at Kintampo; the construction of CHPS compounds at Kyeremankuma, Atta Akura and Kawampe; the drilling and mechanization of 20 boreholes across the Municipality; the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for the Girls Model School in Kintampo; the construction of a 3-unit classroom block at Kadelso; and the extension of electricity to remote villages in the municipality as other e xamples of projects undertaken by Government.

"Nananom and the people of Kintampo will forever cherish the beautiful and magnificent Dual Court Facility which has been constructed and fully furnished by the Municipal Assembly, and which you are here to fully commission. This is a significant achievement in improving judicial infrastructure. The facility is intended to house the District Court, which has been operating in an unsuitable building, as well as to house another Court," he added.