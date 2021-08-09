Mozambique: Covid-19 - Another 34 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced a further 34 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This ties with the figure from 27 July for the highest number of deaths reported in a single 24 hour period.

According to a Saturday press release from the Ministry of Health, 18 of the latest victims were women and 16 were men. They were all Mozambican citizens aged between 25 and 99. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to exactly 1,600.

Since the start of the pandemic, 774,098 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 5,178 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3.905 of the tests gave negative results, while 1,273 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 131,799.

Of the new cases identified on Saturday, 654 were women or girls and 619 were men or boys. 152 were children under the age of 15, and 96 were over 65 years old. For 23 cases, no age information was available.

53.4 per cent of the positive cases were from the far south - 483 from Maputo city and 197 from Maputo province. There were also 163 cases from Manica, 120 from Inhambane, 88 from Sofala, 75 from Nampula, 73 from Gaza, 44 from Zambezia, 20 from Tete, six from Niassa and four from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Saturday was 24.6 per cent. This compares with 23.5 per cent on Friday, 26.6 per cent on Thursday, 20.2 per cent on Wednesday, and 30.5 per cent on Tuesday,

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Saturday were Gaza (40.8 per cent), Niassa (40 per cent - but on a small sample of 15 tests, six of which were positive), Manica (32.5 per cent), Maputo province (28.3 per cent) and Inhambane (26.5 per cent). Once again the lowest positivity rate, 1.9 per cent, was recorded in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

In the same 24 hour period, 45 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (27 in Maputo, seven in Niassa, three each in Matola, Sofala and Inhambane, one in Tete and one in Gaza), and 49 new cases were admitted (25 in Maputo, eight in Niassa, four in Matola, four in Manica, two in Tete, two in Sofala, and one each in Nampula, Zambezia, Inhambane and Gaza).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 460 on Friday to 430 on Saturday. 294 (68.4 per cent) of these patients were in Maputo. There were also 47 patients in Matola, 24 in Niassa, 19 in Sofala, 15 in Inhambane, 10 in Zambezia, six in Tete, and five each in Nampula, Manica and Gaza. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry release also reported that on Saturday 514 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (396 in Inhambane, 60 in Zambezia and 58 in Nampula). The number of recoveries now stands at 102,389, which is 77.7 per cent of all Covid-29 cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 27,081 on Friday to 27,806 on Saturday. The geographical distribution of these cases was: Maputo city 13,368 (48.1 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 6,541; Inhambane, 1,822; Sofala, 1.601; Manica, 1.327; Gaza, 1,103; Niassa, 704; Zambezia, 662; Nampula, 372; Tete, 195; Cabo Delgado, 111.