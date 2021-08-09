Tunisia: Coronavirus - Over 300,000 Citizens Offered Jabs Until 1 PM (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 302,751 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in walk-in vaccination sites across the country, until 1 pm.

Vaccination started at 7 am in 335 sites nationwide.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Health Ministry, the governorate of Nabeul ranked first with 28,100 doses of vaccine administered in the morning, followed by the governorate of Ben Arous (25,000 doses) and the governorate of Bizerte (20,000 doses) .

The goal of the walk-in vaccination, held by the Health Ministry in collaboration with the Defence Ministry, on instructions from the President of the Republic, is to vaccinate one million citizens aged 40 and over.