Namibia: Walvis Bay Local Authority Councillor Dies

Walvis Bay — The Walvis Bay community lost local authority councillor Alfredo Bikeur on Saturday evening. He was 39 years old.

The Landless People's Movement (LPM) member, who was elected into office last year during the local and regional authorities elections, died after a short illness at Walvis Bay.

Acting national spokesperson of the LPM Eneas Emvula confirmed his death in a short statement. He said Bikeur had notified them a week earlier that he wasn't feeling well, and was subsequently hospitalised when his condition deteriorated.

The vocal councillor was notably absent on Tuesday during the monthly council proceedings. Bikeur was serving as an alternate member of the management committee at the time of his death.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes, who had worked closely with Bikeur, described his death as a great shock and huge loss not only for his family, but for the Walvis Bay community which he served with passion.

"He notified me that he wasn't feeling well and would not be attending the council meeting, but he was still in good health. However, we were notified of his passing yesterday evening," he said.

Forbes added that Bikeur's presence will be missed during their council proceedings.

"He was very vocal, and fought against injustices to advance the social wellbeing of the residents he served," the mayor noted.

Swapo councillor Ephraim Shozi, who also served along the deceased, described him as a loyal and hardworking member of council who took his duties seriously.

"Bikeur was very professional in his approach. He would do his research and scrutinise reports. I will remember Bikeur as a fierce, passionate political juggernaut, standing up for what he believed in, challenging the status quo and always demanding the very best from the council," Shozi said yesterday.

He added that the town had indeed lost a passionate, deeply knowledgeable voice.

"He has been a fantastic political opponent, and I respect him enormously because I truly believe our work together on the council, making a difference to people's lives, was such a great testament of his work ethic, his character and his devotion to public service.

His death is indeed a huge setback for Walvis Bay in particular. I would like to express our profound condolences to his party, family and friends during the difficult time they face," Shozi stated.

Popular Democractic Movement (PDM) councillor Richard Hoaeb said they have lost a vibrant, passionate member who always had the interests of the community at heart.

"We had our moments professionally, but outside the chamber he was funny and full of jokes. I will cherish every memory that we created in the short time that we got to know each other," he added.