Ethiopia: Jimma University Graduates 3,947 Students

JIMMA - Jimma University yesterday graduated 3,927 students in first degree and second degree program apart from granting full rank of professor for six University lecturers.

Speaking on the occasion Jimma University President Jemal Abafita (PhD) said that: "As our university is center of research and creativity, we are working with strong commitment in addressing various community problems."

He said that this year's graduation is unique since it was held after the achievement of 6th round general elections, second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)and the ongoing nationwide green legacy initiative .

Despite various achievements, currently Ethiopia is facing challenges both from domestic and foreign anti-peace elements, thus, he called on the students to discharge their role in strengthening the unity of the country at this critical time.

Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil for her part said that as the motto of the Jimma university read as "we are in the community" , many works are being undertaken solving societal problems. Similarly the graduates are also expected play their part in solving societal problems by the knowledge they have acquired from the University., she added.

"We Ethiopian have wisdom of overcoming challenges and all should join hand and discharge their part in order to sustain the current reform agenda and maintain peace and stability."

Expressing congratulatory remark to the graduates,Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma called on the students to protect themselves and fellow citizens form global pandemic.

"The University's efforts in addressing social problems by linking the university with industry are commendable."

Media and Communication Studies Department Gold Medalist Kalkidan Asaye told The Ethiopian Herald that now days the usage of social media and wide spread of misinformation is undermining peace of the society in Ethiopia and globally.

The user of social need to use it in a responsible manner since it is undermining peace and security in Ethiopia . So in order to counter misinformation everybody needs to discharge their role while using social media.

The commencement was conducted in the presence of senior officials drawn from the federal government and states, members of the university senate and invited guests.