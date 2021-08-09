South Africa: The Fallacy of the Independent Women

opinion

South African Women's Day on 9 August honours an historic march of 20,000 women in a collective act that reached across age, racial and religious divides. The Women's Charter called for the enfranchisement of men and women of all races. Six decades later, women are still fighting for an equal seat at the table. And chanting 'when you strike a woman, you strike a rock'. The inclusiveness of the original intention has not endured, and the gender divide remains.

Refilwe Moloto is an economic & investment strategist and the host of CapeTalk's breakfast show, Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto, weekdays 6am to 9am.

This women's day, as so many before it, we celebrate the power of the 20,000 women, coordinated by the Federation of South African Women (FEDSAW) who marched on the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 against the racist pass laws of the day, as represented by the Population Registration Act. In so doing, they affirmed their right to independence of movement and association. It was a collective act that reached across age, racial and religious divides in a rallying cry that if all of us aren't free, then none of us is. It's difficult to imagine a protest...