Namibia: NaTIS Resumes Bookings and Testing

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that that all NaTIS offices country-wide will commence with bookings for learner and driving license testing from today. However, the RA reminded customers of the importance of complying with set Covid-19 health protocols by avoiding large crowds at their offices.

Thus, the RA requested customers to take note of the fact that boxes will be placed at the entrances of all NaTIS offices/centres for eligible applicants for learner and driving license tests to submit their applications. Thereafter, applicants will be contacted via the RA SMS line 2000 to confirm the date and time to visit the NaTIS office to complete the booking process.

Very importantly, the RA urged applicants to not include cash when submitting their applications in the boxes.

"Payments will be done over the counter after the appointment has been confirmed. Applicants are also advised to use the correct forms for the services they require and to ensure that all required details are indicated clearly on the application forms," read a statement from RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon.

The statement added that applicants whose learner licenses expired during the suspension period (1 July 2021 - 6 August 2021) will be given an opportunity to book for a driving license test with their expired learner license until 31 August 2021 only.

"If an applicant fails to book for a driving license test during the aforementioned period, they will be required to redo the learner license test," Fillemon stressed.

"The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and the RA has implemented the necessary preventative measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19. Thus, we once again wish to appeal to all our clients to adhere to the set precautionary measures and cooperate with our security guards and staff members at all times," Fillemon stated.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country, RA offices are operating with skeleton staff and this is expected to affect service delivery.

"Accordingly, we kindly appeal to clients to please bear with us and to visit our offices for urgent matters only," Fillemon stated.