Ethiopia: Turning Economic Pressures Into Opportunity Vital, Timely - Researcher

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia has to take the economic pressures imposed on it as the inspiration to be food self-sufficient and bring meaningful progress in all aspects to ease its reliance on aid and donation, so stated a senior economic researcher.

In his interview with local media, the researcher AbuleMehari (PhD) said that Ethiopia must take the economic pressures as motivation to strive for food self-sufficiency thereby reducing dependency on foreign support.

"Malawi also faced the same economic pressures Ethiopia has been facing and the former has taken agricultural modernization and a homegrown economy as tools to ease the pressure and enhance product and productivity in the sector."

According to him, the government should ensure food security within its own capacity and need to appropriately utilize the limited resources and ensure modernization and commercialization of agriculture. The government is also expected to capitalize on the public's desire to grow as the instrument to overcome poverty.

Abule further stated that the government could bring growth within the shortest time possible overcoming the temporary predicament and strengthening the unity of citizens.

If the government failed to nurture the local capacity for growth and prosperity, the country would remain the West's junior partner, the expert remarked.