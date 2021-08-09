South Africa: Foul Play - Players' High Crimes Go Unpunished in Rugby's International Showpiece

analysis

Referees and officials have been too lenient on foul play offenders in Bok and British & Irish Lions series.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In spite of several examples of unbridled aggression - some of which have been highlighted by the host broadcaster during the games - citing commissioners have failed to identify the culprits or to hand down any suspensions during the landmark series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions.

Lions prop Kyle Sinckler was cited for biting after the second Test - and later cleared of the offence for lack of evidence - but several more players, on both teams, could have been in the dock and could have been forced to sit out of the third, decisive Test.

And yet, there have been no consequences for the crimes witnessed across the first two Tests. Both teams have escaped serious sanction - and ultimately World Rugby has sent the wrong message to the wider rugby community.

Curry oversteps the mark

In the first Test, Lions flank Tom Curry was involved in a number of dangerous incidents.

In the 16th minute, Curry drove his shoulder into the ribs of Faf de Klerk,...