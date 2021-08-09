Zimbabwe: SRC Green Lights FC Platinum, Black Rhinos, Other Sport Codes

ZIMBABWE'S representatives in continental club football, FC Platinum, and Black Rhinos Queens have been handed a major boost ahead of their participation in their respective competitions after being granted permission to resume their preparations by the government.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) Saturday announced that it had granted the two football clubs and other sporting codes permission to begin activities albeit for specific international and local events.

FC Platinum are scheduled to compete in the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League while and Black Rhinos Queens will participate in the inaugural COSAFA Women's Champions League but were recently denied a waiver to start preparations last month following a ban on all sports.

The SRC however announced that the two clubs can now begin their preparations in line with Covid-19 protocols.

Black Rhinos Queens have been drawn in Group B alongside Green Buffaloes from Zambia and Namibia's Tura Magic in a tournament that will be played between August 26 and September 4 in South Africa.

FC Platinum on the other hand begins their CAF Champions League first-round campaign next month.

However, the PSL will have to wait longer to resume the Chibuku Super Cup after they were not included on the list of sports competitions that have been granted permission to resume.

The Chibuku Cup was suspended at the halfway stage when the ban was called into effect.

"The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is pleased to inform the public that the following sport codes have been granted an exemption to conduct specific activities in order to fulfill critical international and domestic tournaments and events. The relevant NSA's are being informed in writing by the SRC," SRC said before providing a detailed list of the sports codes and events.

Meanwhile, the other sporting codes which were granted permission to resume include the Zimbabwe national women's cricket team who are scheduled to host Thailand and Ireland in August and October respectively.

Other sports teams which are expected to start preparations for regional and international tournaments include the rowing team for the 2021 World Rowing Junior Championship and Zimbabwe's national men and women's rugby sevens teams.

The Zimbabwe men's and women's Under-21 national hockey teams are set to participate in the World Cup qualifiers to be held in Namibia from August 14th to 21st while Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union also got the green light to stage the Zimbabwe Open Strokeplay Championships at Royal Golf Club at the end of the month.

SRC also announced that the Zimbabwe National Bass Federation, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe, Tennis Zimbabwe, Cycling Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Archery Association have been granted approval to fulfill their upcoming international events.