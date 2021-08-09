Malawi: Lilongwe-Based Prophet Chizaso Hails Malawians for En Masse Covid-19 Vaccination Turn-Up

Prophet Wakisa Chizaso of the Revival International Christian House (RICH) says he is delighted that Malawians have now realized the importance of getting jabbed and are now turning in large numbers for the Covid-19 vaccine, saying the development is a plus for the country.

As of Friday, August 6, 2021, 352 718 had been vaccinated in Malawi with 2 426 being those who had just gotten the jab.

Of the figures, 463 236 have received the first dose while 158 982 have gotten the second dose, according Ministry of Health statistics.

Prophet Chizaso who got vaccinated at Area 18 Clinic in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times that it was imperative that people heeded calls from government and other stakeholders to get the jab being administered in the country.

He said getting the jab was "a show of true patriotism," stressing that a true patriot can be described in an individual when he cares to protect himself and others from endangerments.

"I took the vaccine upon realizing my responsibility to protect myself and others from the pandemic. This virus is not sparing anyone. It is, therefore, crucial for everyone to get vaccinated and protect others," Chizaso said.

He added: "I'm particularly impressed at seeing most Malawians turning up in good numbers for the vaccine. Such is a spirit of patriotism we ought to embrace. Let's heighten our efforts in doing away with this stranger in our midst. Together, it is possible."

The philanthropic preacher further commended government and other stakeholders for showing relentless efforts in making sure lives of many Malawians are saved through the provisions of the free vaccines.

Prophet Chizaso said he was running a campaign aimed at wooing more Malawians to get vaccinated.

"It is very important. We all need to work towards having a Covid-19 free society so that we get back to normalcy. I'm urging all Malawians, in rural and urban, elsewhere: let's get the jab and protect ourselves and others from the pandemic," he emphasized.

In Malawi, statistics show there has been an upsurge cases being registered on a daily basis - a thing that was not the case in earlier in May.

In her Friday daily address to the nation as regards Covid-19 health minister, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, said chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increased when the disease is identified as early as possible hence the need for prompt health seeking behaviour.

"I would like to encourage the public to promptly seek care at the nearest health facility whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness. This prompt health care seeking will help us identify the disease in the early stages so that appropriate care can be given immediately.

"If one is unsure of what to do, please engage with the health authorities by calling the toll-free number 929. Let me also encourage those that have been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive to promptly seek care if they are experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement," Chiponda said.

She emphasized that to effectively reduce and stop the disease from spreading further, there was need for collective effort by making sure that everyone comprehensively follows all the preventive and containment measures.

"The following preventive measures should be our daily routine regardless of status: frequent handwashing with soap, proper wearing of mask, avoiding over-crowded places, practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, staying home if you have flu like symptoms and decontaminating commonly touched surfaces. No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone," she said.