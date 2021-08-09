Tanzania: Tobias Fancies More Namibian Products in Tanzania

In an effort to revive and accelerate trade between Namibia and Tanzania, the mission at Dar es Salaam last weekend hosted a business expo to showcase products and possible investment areas.

Ambassador Lebbius Tobias said in an interview recently that "Namibian beef as well as deepsea fishing products, among others, are needed here".

"The objective was to promote Namibia, and the products the country produces. Despite the fact that we have an excellent political relationship between the two countries, trading is minimal, and there is a great need for us to work hard so that we strengthen it," said the diplomat, who was posted to the mission earlier this year.

The former Tsumeb constituency councillor said they requested the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development to send promotional products and an official to do presentations in an effort to market Namibia.

"The ministry responded positively and sent Nicky Sindano, a market research and product development officer. We gave them a good picture of our country, and extended an invitation for them to visit Namibia so that they can explore business opportunities," he added.

Tobias said he informed the stakeholders that he "is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and if it comes down or, God willing, completely goes away, l am ready to lead a business delegation to Namibia, and they have accepted my invitation.

Seeing is believing, so they need to come to Namibia and see for themselves and decide which areas they want to invest in or do business."

The event, he said, was a great success.

In 2019, New Era reported that little had come from the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation agreement between the two countries since its establishment in 1999.

The agreement was to foster ties and provide a platform to cooperate in agriculture, trade and industry, tourism, health, education, human resources development, sports and culture.

At the time, then-Tanzanian president John Magufuli, who visited Namibia, said there were only two Namibian investments registered at the Tanzanian investments centre.