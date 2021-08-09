Tanzania: Simbu, Geay Tanzania's Medal Hopes Today

AFTER Failuna Abdi Matanga's failure in the Women 42km marathon, Tanzanians now hope for medals from Gabriel Geay and Alphonce Simbu, who compete in the men's marathon in Japan early today.

Matanga, one of the only three Tanzanian envoys failed to win a medal after finishing 24th in the event won by a Kenyan lady, Peres Jepchirchir.

Matanga clocked 2 hours, 33 minutes and 58 seconds, over six minutes inferior to the winner Jepchirchir who spent 2 hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds.

Now after Matanga, all eyes are on Simbu and Geay whose campaign for medals will be highly challenged by the presence of record holders such as Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya.

Simbu's personal best time is 2 hours, 08 minutes and 27 seconds he set in Lake Biwa Marathon in Japan in 2019.

The youthful Geay was this year placed 6th in a new Tanzanian national record of 2 hours,04 minutes and 05 seconds.

His record puts him slightly ahead of the popular Simbu. Kenya's Kipchoge holds the world record of 2:01:39 in an event that has survived since the very first modern Games.

Tokyo is, of course, the heart of the Olympic competition, where most of the events have been taking place, but the marathon races are being staged in Sapporo, Hokkaido - around 500 miles north of the host city.

The change was made due to worries over high temperatures further south. The favourite in the men's marathon is the 2016 gold medalist and world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

He is expected to romp home (as much as you can romp over 42km) to win another gold medal.

His world record of 2:01:39 was set in 2018 at the Berlin Marathon which took a full minute off his previous best time, and although in 2019 he actually ran sub-two hours, that wasn't classed as an official event.

Kipchoge's main competitor, is likely to be Lawrence Cherono although he hasn't raced since December last year due to covid-19 restrictions.

The 42km women marathon was a tough race for Matanga as she met all worldclass runners including two Kenyans who claimed a one-two win in sweltering conditions in Japan's northern city of Sapporo.

The Kenyan iron lady, Jepchirchir beat world record holder Brigid Kosgei in the closing stages to win in two hours 27 minutes 20 seconds.

American Molly Seidel took bronze after Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter stopped inside the final five kilometres.

The Kenyan team boasted three of the five fastest female marathon runners of all time, but world champion Ruth Chepngetich - who defied the heat and humidity of Doha in 2019 to win gold - pulled up after losing touch with the leaders at 30km.

Jepchirchir and Kosgei were joined by Seidel and Salpeter in the lead group with five kilometres remaining, before the Kenyan pair moved clear and Seidel pushed on following European 10,000m champion Salpeter's abrupt withdrawal to win bronze in just her third outing over the distance.

Kosgei, a two-time London marathon winner who broke Britain's Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record with a time of 2:14:04 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2019, finished 16 seconds behind Jepchirchir and 10 seconds ahead of Seidel.

A total of 14 athletes failed to complete the distance in Sapporo, compared to 74 finishers.