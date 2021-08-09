Tanzania: Dar Giants Locked in Chase for Ugandan Aucho

TANZANIAN football giants Simba and Young Africans are reportedly in tug of war battling for the signature of Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho with each side interested to get him.

The issue of Aucho has been making headlines for weeks now as social media platforms continue to link the player joining either of the two oldest clubs in the country.

At first, Simba looked certain to sign him but their opponents seem to have joined the race thereby making his transfer very difficult bearing in mind that both clubs have big financial muscles capable to be stretched.

As such, none of the two biggest teams is ready to surrender the chase for the experienced midfielder who is creative enough to orchestrate scoring opportunities that is why his demand is high.

However, among the top three teams which are Simba, Yanga and Azam, the former are not such active on the transfer market possibly because they still have a deep squad which performed well last season.

The transfer window has heavily been dominated by Azam who have already signed almost six new players ahead of the busy schedule in the coming season which has been deemed to be very competitive.

In a nutshell, Azam are therefore going to catch attention of many people in the coming season as they would want to see the end product of their massive signings which without doubt, are being made to fight for the championship.

The second team to be active on the transfer market is Yanga who have also accomplished several signings both local and international ones aimed at beefing up their squad prior to the next season and they continue to do so.

On the other hand, Simba are a bit slow as far as recruiting new players is concerned no wonder until now, they have just introduced two players who will be red and white next season.

However, despite the Msimbazi Street giants being proud with their existing team, some pundits have proposed that Simba should have extra signings to simply reinforce the existing squad.

So far, the Msimbazi Street Reds have just hooked attacking midfielder Peter Banda and striker Yusuf Mhilu even though they insist that a lot of other major deals are to be sealed soon.

Mhilu, the former Kagera Sugar player netted nine goals in the past season and he will have to work hard to win playing time at his new club in order to win trust of Head Coach Didier Gomes.