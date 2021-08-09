Tanzania: WB, IMF African Bank Governors Push for Service Digitalisation

THE African governors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have appealed to their institutions to support African countries to build infrastructure capacity on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to stimulate their economies.

The governors resolved to appeal for the support during the 58th conference of African governors of the WB and IMF which was held recently in Bujumbura, Burundi.

The governors also agreed to request the financial institutions to provide financial support to the African countries so that they can cope with the technological changes especially in e- commerce, digital economy and construction of digital infrastructure to reach majority of the urban and rural population.

Head of the Tanzanian delegation to the conference who is the Finance and Planning Deputy Minister, Hamad Yussuf Masauni said that the recommendations were aimed at empowering citizens so that they can use digital technology in carrying out their social and economic activities, especially at this time when the world is battling Covid -19.

"The generation which is well informed about the use of digital technology, will contribute towards development and come up with various means which will help to execute innovative works thus, promote employment and improve livelihoods," he said.

He further said that African countries with reliable sources of electricity should be empowered by WB and IMF so that they can generate power from the cheap sources such as water, natural gas and ensure that the service is accessed by most citizens to allow access to digital services.

" Statistics indicate that the number of people who have access to electricity in Africa is less than 2 per cent, thus there is a need for WB and IMF to provide financial support for the countries to execute the projects," he said.

The deputy minister also said that due to various challenges including lack of electricity and digital infrastructure three quarter of 1.3 billion people in Africa does not use internet, the situation that deny them to exploit digital opportunities for their living.

"On electricity, Tanzania has made strides in electrifying rural areas through Rural Energy Agency (REA) project but we still need more funds to implement other projects which will stimulate economic growth and people's development in digital use, the sector which currently employ many people including youth," Mr Masauni said.

Executive Director of the World Bank, Africa Group Constituency Dr Taufila Nyamadzabo, said that the conference has been successful and pledged that the WB and IMF will work on the recommendations during the meetings scheduled for October this year in Washington, US.

"Basically, I believe that WB and IMF will provide funds to support African countries to realise their goals of having digital infrastructure and access to electricity," Dr Nyamadzabo said.

Tanzanian ambassador to Burundi Dr Jilly Maleko said that the conference has been held at the right time for African countries which have been affected economically due to Covid -19 pandemic.

"I call upon Tanzanians especially youth to grab the rising opportunities especially at the moment where digital systems are highly used in various economic activities," Dr Maleko said.

The 58th conference involved participants from 54 African countries in which some participants attended the meeting at the Parliament building (Kigobe) while others took part in the meeting virtually.