Tunis/Tunisia — One hundred and twenty-two deaths from COVID-19 were reported on August 6, including 39 on the same day, the Ministry of Health announced Sunday.

This brings overall fatality numbers in Tunisia to 20,931 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Health also reported 2,546 new cases out of 11,022 tests carried out, with a test positivity rate of 23.10%.