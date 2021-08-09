Tunisia: Crowds of People Flock to Walk-in Vaccination Centres

Tunis/Tunisia — Crowds of people flocked to walk-in vaccination sites that opened Sunday at 7 am in all the country's governorates, TAP correspondents in regions noted.

Launched at the initiative of the President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, the opening of such vaccination sites aims to accelerate vaccination amid a high spread of the virus in the country, where nearly 21 thousand deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sunday's walk-in jabs are offered for people aged 40 years and over who have not previously received any dose.

Whether registered or not on the evax platform, any person from this age group can go to the vaccination center in his region provided he has an identity document (national identity card or passport).

Foreigners residing in Tunisia and aged 40 years and over can also be vaccinated without prior registration required, the Ministry of Health in a statement.

For this first open day, 1.5 million doses were distributed to 333 vaccination centers installed in high and middle schools colleges covering the entire territory.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is administered in all vaccination centres, which remain open until 7 pm.