Rwanda: Habimana Vows to Impress at Tour De L'avenir

10 August 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) cyclist Jean-Eric Habimana is keen to impress in the Tour de l'Avenir race which is slated to run from August, 13-22.

Habimana traveled to Switzerland on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

"I have been training well and my club has supported my preparations. Everything is going according to plan in training and I am in good shape," Habimana said.

The African Continental Road Championships 2021 bronze medalist becomes the seventh Rwandan rider to participate in the prestigious race after Samuel Mugisha, Joseph Areruya Didier Munyaneza, Samuel Hakim Uwizeye, Eric Manizabayo, and Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo took part in the competition in 2018.

The 20-year-old rider rose to fame in 2017 when he won six medals at the 2017 African Continental Track Championships in Durban, South Africa while riding for Skol Brewery-sponsored Fly Cycling Club, now rebranded SACA.

Two years later, he won bronze medals at the 2019 African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia.

The nine-stage race will be attended by 174 athletes from 29 teams including 19 countries from the European continent.

Among the participating teams will be a team of athletes from different countries who have trained at UCI, the World Cycling Center.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X