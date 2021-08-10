Rwanda: Habimana Vows to Impress at Tour De L'avenir

Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) cyclist Jean-Eric Habimana is keen to impress in the Tour de l'Avenir race which is slated to run from August, 13-22.

Habimana traveled to Switzerland on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

"I have been training well and my club has supported my preparations. Everything is going according to plan in training and I am in good shape," Habimana said.

The African Continental Road Championships 2021 bronze medalist becomes the seventh Rwandan rider to participate in the prestigious race after Samuel Mugisha, Joseph Areruya Didier Munyaneza, Samuel Hakim Uwizeye, Eric Manizabayo, and Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo took part in the competition in 2018.

The 20-year-old rider rose to fame in 2017 when he won six medals at the 2017 African Continental Track Championships in Durban, South Africa while riding for Skol Brewery-sponsored Fly Cycling Club, now rebranded SACA.

Two years later, he won bronze medals at the 2019 African Continental Road Championships in Ethiopia.

The nine-stage race will be attended by 174 athletes from 29 teams including 19 countries from the European continent.

Among the participating teams will be a team of athletes from different countries who have trained at UCI, the World Cycling Center.