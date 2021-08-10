Kenya: FKF-PL - Title, Relegation Fight Too Close to Call

The fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title promises to go down to the wire with leaders Tusker and KCB neck-to-neck in the race for the much coveted trophy.

The situation is no different at the bottom with three teams fighting to survive the axe with three games left.

Tusker and KCB have been shifting positions at the top, but the two now stand level on 58 points with the brewers top courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Tusker bagged maximum points in a 2-1 comeback win over Sofapaka in Ruaraka, while KCB played out a barren draw against defending champions Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Tusker leading goal scorer Henry Meja believes it is difficult to predict the winner of the league this time since both KCB and Tusker are remaining with tough matches.

While Tusker have a date with Kakamega Homeboyz, Nzoia Sugar and newbies Bidco United, KCB face relegation-threatened Vihiga United, AFC Leopards and league returnees Nairobi City Stars.

"It is hard to say who will win the league given the magnitude of the remaining games. Our coach has insisted that we stay focused and fight for a win in our matches. I know we can make it though there are high chances it may go down to the last game," said Meja, who has so far bagged 10 goals for the 11 time champions.

KCB striker Derrick Otanga, who has 12 goals to his account, also insists all is not lost despite a draw against Gor which saw them surrender top spot.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A draw against Gor Mahia was one of the best results for us. However, we have to score goals in our remaining matches to reduce the goal deficit. The remaining games are tough and I buy the idea that the winner may be determined in the last duel," said Otanga.

At the tail end, Vihiga United, Western Stima and Mathare United are fighting to stay up. A 2-1 over Wazito all but assured Nzoia Sugar's spot in top flight league next season.

The cane cutters have amassed 29 points, while Vihiga (20 points) and Western Stima (22 points) can hit a maximum points tally of 26 and 28 respectively if they win their two remaining matches.

Mathare United, who were rocked at the bottom for the better part of the season, has won two successive matches against Kariobangi Sharks and Nairobi City Stars and sit 15th on 24 points with three games to go.

The 'Slum Boys' play away to Western Stima in their last match in an interesting contest which may decide who remains in the league.