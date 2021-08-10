Kenya: Harambee Starlets Defender Lands European Move

Harambee Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe has signed a one-year deal with Cyprus Division one side Lakatamia FC.

The 31-year-old defender, who recently won the local league title with Thika Queens, arrived in Cyprus last week on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season set to kick off in September.

Shikobe was a key player for Thika Queens as they bagged their second Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League title in June after edging out Gaspo 3-0 in the play-off finals at Nakuru Agricultural Show grounds.

"Getting this chance to play outside Kenya and my continent is something I've been dreaming of ever since I started playing professional football. It came as a surprise to me because most of these chances go to upcoming players so it really is a blessing to finally be here," she told Nation Sport via a phone interview from Cyprus.

Lakatamia FC is well-known in local football circles since Kenyan international goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingotsi joined the Cypriot club on a three-year deal in January 2020.

Later in September last year, the two switched clubs joining Division One side AEL Champions in Cyprus on a two-year deal. The duo previously turned out for Eldoret Falcons in the Kenya Women Premier League.

"Kundu and Ingotsi getting to play for Lakatamia FC was my way in because they did so well in those few months that they played for the club such that their coach wanted to know if he can get more players in. I got here through recommendation from the two, The coach has been monitoring me since last year and he finally gave me a chance to be part of his team," she added.

Shikobe has been part of the national team since 2015 and competed at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Cameroon where Kenya played against heavyweights such as Ghana and Mali.

Her greatest achievement is winning the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) title in 2019 after Kenya downed Tanzania 2-0 in the final played at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This is the second European move for a Kenyan female football player this year. Last month, Kenyan international forward Esse Akida made a return to Europe, joining Greek Women Premier League giants FC PAOK Thessaloniki on a one-year deal.

Akida last year left Turkish giants Besiktas, returning to Kenya Women Premier League early this year where she guided Thika Queens to the league title.