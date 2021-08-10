Kenya: Deaf Athlete Champion Decries Govt Neglect Ahead of Championship

"Kit us too. Get us into camp too. We are like the rest of the athletes representing the country, we need the same support."

These are the words of World Junior 200m Deaf Athletics record holder Beryl Atieno Wamira who urged the Ministry of Sports to pay more attention to the athletes in the Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK)

Wamira, together with 29 other athletes including 23 men and six women, are scheduled to take part in the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Poland from August 23 to 28.

However, the team has not entered residential camp since the World Deaf Athletics Championship qualifiers in June.

"We have seen the World Under 20 team get into training camp early, get new kits and receive whatever they needed in reasonable time for their preparation of the same event. We feel left out because we know the Ministry knows we have a championship coming up as well, but we have been ignored.

"It will be really unfortunate if we travel on the 19 as planned and we have had no team training or any other support. With the pandemic, we have been doing individual training on our own and we know that is not always effective. I'm now worried about our performance when we get to Poland, " she added.

Wamira, who competes in the100m and 200m races, was the first Kenyan deaf athlete to win gold at the world stage in 2012 in Canada.

In 2016, she won bronze in 200m in her second trip to Bulgaria during the World Deaf Athletics Championship, before bagging silver in 100m and 200m during the 2017 Summer Deaf Olympics in Turkey.

"We have to support all forms of sports especially when physically challenged athletes are included. Already we lack enough coaches, we at least need to get some sort of support in our training so that we can represent the country well while outside," she said.

On Sunday, the WU-20 team currently in training camp at the Sports View Hotel in Kasarani were kitted with new shoes, track suits and more ahead of the upcoming championships scheduled for August 17-22.