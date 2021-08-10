Kenya: First Presidential Debate Set for July 12, 2022 Ahead of Elections in Kenya

9 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Mombasa — The first presidential debate for the 2022 State House race will hold on July 12, the Kenya Editors Guild announced on Monday.

Churchill Otieno, the president of the guild, revealed the plans during a media sector working group forum hosted by the electoral commission in Mombasa.

Otieno said the second debate will be held on July 26.

“Given that the nomination of for presidential candidates ends on June 10, 2022, we have set the first presidential debate for July 12, 2022 and the second one on July 26, 2022,” he said at the meeting.

Under timelines issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aspiring presidential candidates are required to submit their candidatures between May 30 and June 10.

The debate provides an opportunity for the candidates eyeing the top seat to sell their agenda on a national platform.

Otieno said a joint task force whose key mandate is to ensure media operations are supported in a predictable and accountable manner, will be formed.

On ethical practices, Otieno noted that the guild is working to reduce any chances that the editorial space gets contaminated by the influential.

“We acknowledge that interests by some media owners, managers and leaders leave media professionals torn between telling the story as it is, or following the bosses’ covert or overt instructions,” he said.

He at the same time asked the IEBC to be upfront with information in timely and practical formats.

The guild is set to release an updated Election Reporting Guidelines and proceed to mount election training across the country to prepare ourselves for the assignment.

“The training sessions will seek to elevate reportage to a standard that emphasizes verification; sensitive on the rights of journalists and the media in political and democratic processes; and empower journalists to interrogate issues, to seek information, and safeguard their role in society as front line human rights defenders,” he said.

