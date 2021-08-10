Rwanda: Nyinawumuntu Names Provisional Squad for FIFA U-20 World Cup Qualifiers

The national women football team coach Grace Nyinawumuntu has summoned thirty-nine provisional squad ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women's world Cup Qualifiers.

The Amavubi Ladies will face Ethiopia in September 2021.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will take place in Costa Rica 2022.

As a result, Rwanda will take on Ethiopia in the second round of the African Qualifiers. The first leg will take place between 23 to 25 September 2021 in Rwanda while the second leg will be played in Ethiopia between 7 to 9 October 2021.

The national has started residential camp on Monday, August 9, at Hilltop Hotel. While the team will be using Amahoro Stadium as their daily training base from Tuesday.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Elizabeth Mutuyimana (APAER WFC) Beatrice Uwase (APAER WFC) Diane Ufitimana (RAMBURA WFC), Belise Uwineza (RUGENDE WFC)

Defenders: Lydia Uzayisenga (APAER WFC), Diane Niyonsaba (APAER FC), Nadège Umurerwa (APAER WFC), Niwe Rosine Giribanga (RAMBURA WFC), Jeannette Mukamukama (LES LIONNES WFC), Olive Muhawenimana (FATIMA), Jeannette Mukaruziga (AS KIGALI WFC), Dativa Iragena (NASHO WFC), Catherine Dukorerimana (FATIMA)

Midfielders: Solange Gikundiro (APAER WFC), M Chantal Nyirabeza (APAER WFC), Nelly Salam Ntakobatagira (APAER FC), Emérance Niyonshuti (KAMONYI WFC),Zawadi Ukwishaka (KAMONYI WFC), Céline Sirleaf Mwinyi (RAMBURA WFC), Thacienne Mushimiyimana (LES LIONNES WFC), Sami Albine Tuyishimire (LES LIONNES WFC), Dudja Umwariwase (FATIMA), Clémence Izabayo (IPM), Latifa Mutesiwase (RUGENDE WFC), Médiatrice Kampire (GAKENKE WFC) and Nyirarukundo (GAKENKE WFC)

Forwards: Adelphine Irumva (KAMONYI WFC), Aline Ingabire (KAMONYI WFC), Justine Umutuza (KAMONYI WFC), Zawadi Usanase (SCANDINAVIA), Belinda Ntakirutimana (LES LIONNES WFC), Diane Nyirandagijimana (AS KIGALI WFC), Yvonne Kamikazi (IPM) Benitha Iranzi (IPM), Janviere Uwituze (IPM), Francine Uwimana (NASHO WFC), Julienne Mushumiyimana (NASHO WFC), Fidelité Uwimbabazi (IPM) and Jeannine Mukandayisenga (INYEMERA WFC).