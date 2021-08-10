Tanzania: Poverty Blamed On Early Pregnancies in Rukwa

HOUSEHOLD poverty is blamed on fueling teen pregnancy in Rukwa region, as younger girls aged between 13 and 15 have been increasingly becoming victims.

Regional Medical Officer (RMO),Dr Boniface Kasululu, told the Daily News recently that poverty was forcing teen girls to engage in love affairs to earn money, consequently get impregnated.

"Poverty at family level is main reason for early pregnancies in the region," Dr Kasululu stressed.

The latest regional statistics show that 22,371 girls aged between15 and 19 years old, equivalent to 29 percent of young girls population in the region, are either pregnant or have for the first time given birth.

Apart from poverty factor, lack of child protection by parents or guardians also contributed to rising rate of early pregnancies.

He mentioned other factors as poor education, high fertility rate, harmful practices, excessive consumption of alcohol, and lack of enough boarding schools.

The regional draft Five Year Strategic Plan for Elimination of Early Pregnancy (July 2020-June 2025) indicates that 722 teen school girls have dropped from school after being impregnated during the period from 2016 to 2019.

Equally, the Tanzania Demographic Health Survey (TDHS) of 2015/16 shows that the rate of teenage pregnancy has increased by 4 percent in Tanzania since 2010; that one in every four adolescents aged between 11 and 15 were child bearers.

On her part, Nkasi District Community Welfare Officer, Ms Beatrice Mwatujombe, confided that some parents were the cause of early pregnancies.

"Some parents allow their teen girls to go out at night and return back home at mid night" she explained.

Plan International is implementing a project dubbed "Girls Get Equal Integrated Approach to Ending Early and Forced Marriages"

The project is funded by a Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation---Framework (NORAD) in partnership between four implementing partners; RAFIKI SDO, People's Development Forums---PDF, Rukwa Sustainable Development Organization--- RUSUDEO, and Youth Education through Sports Tanzania---YES TZ and Rukwa Region Administration.

YES TZ Director Mr Kenneth Simbaya told this paper that when a girl becomes pregnant, her dreams diminish.

"Victim of early pregnancy becomes more vulnerable to poverty and exclusion and her health deteriorates.