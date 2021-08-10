Tanzania: Will Bot's 1tri/ - Boost Private Sector, Address High Interest Dilemma?

TODAY'S analysis scrutinises the so called high interest charged by the banks in Tanzania amid initiatives taken by BoT to pump 1tril/- to increase private sector investment in what BoT governor Prof Florens Luoga described as an effort to mitigate macroeconomic impacts of covid-19 pandemic in Tanzania.

Across banks, interest rates on loans charged by banks continue to be high, at about 17 per cent and this is despite monetary expansion and other measures our central bank has adopted. With injection of 1tril/-to be capped with not more than 10% interest rate questions are emerging not only on which segment with this money go but what guarantee in place this time around banks would ascribed to keep lending rates down.

Issues of interest rates may astonish many but critically, one fail to comprehended when reading news on how leading banks in Tanzania prepares their shareholders for sizeable profits in the 2nd quarter of 2021 are posting even higher profits compared to similar period last year.

Analysis of already published audited banks reports shows that the seven big lenders recorded a total of Sh. 430.052 billion in net profit during the 2nd quarter of 2021, equal to about 46 per cent improvement compared to a shared net profit of Sh. 98.075 billion the banks received in similar period in 2020.

While I am not suggesting and being cautious that leading banks are amassing profits for their shareholders at the expense of borrowers on high rates charged, it is my view means to lower interest if truly work would stimulate many more economic activities in Tanzania and hence generate more returns to shareholders.

But this to happens, BOT is once again challenged particularly when its own circular issued in January 2021 that requires commercial banks and financial institutions to effectively manages NPLs and other operation expenses leaves more desires when related to realisms on the ground as far as lending and risks is concern.

Whereas one may think BOT's measure will solve cost issues within banks, comprising bringing down borrowing costs and NPLs to be kept at level that isn't more than 5% of total gross loans and costto-income ratio to be sustained at a ceiling of 55%, in my view BOT need to do more work on these issues as its impact on overall economy is huge. For instance, why 1tril/-to boost private sector and not 2tril/- or3tril/- etc.?

Was work done before announcing this amount well thought? Isn't my goal to labour critique on our august central bank and the manner in which it places on the ground efforts to mitigate macroeconomic effects caused by both internal and external drivers, but an attempt to examine effects of high interest rates and its repercussion to an economy.

As an economist, and privileged individual to know economic issues with open mind grounded on research and economic modelling analysis, it is clear in my assessment that high interest rates have not only kept the cost of credit unnecessary high but have also discouraged many otherwise viable projects from being implemented in Tanzania.

I am open to be challenged, but the badly behaved of high interest in Tanzania is on the following reasons that comprise on one hand, the structural flaws and ineffectiveness in the banking system that prevent rapid transmission of lower interest rates to borrowing clients and on the other, perceived risks of lending including macroeconomic instability, lack of security and lack of credible credit-related data on borrowers.

To my understanding, the importance of macroeconomic stability needs to be underpinned by fiscal discipline. In my view, the need for enlarged competition, improved competence and lower operational costs in the banking industry, whilst too addressing risks linked with borrowers need to be look at closely in addition to measures such as imposing a cap on bank's lending deposit rates spread.

The high level of Tanzania's interest rates has kept on to be a foundation of alarm in the country, cutting across from politicians all ways to those occupying high offices in Tanzania.

Even as some measure of macroeconomic stability has been achieved in the past and recently (see for instance daily news 28th July 2021), interest rates have as a rule persisted obstinately high.

The prominence of the subject to the politicians, to business community and to others and the need to fill an obvious public info gap inspired my thoughts expressed here today as I continues to follow measures being instituted by the central bank of Tanzania with objective to share some few or enumerate not all the economic costs of high interest rates and its opportunity costs.

Despite the fact bank loaning rates may have been the centre of attention and fury; for knowledge purposes and without going into the detail, there is a need to distinguish that there are numerous interest rates out there that are determined in several segments of the financial structure. In the middle of them are the policy rate, interbank rate(s), government securities rates and banks' borrowing and deposit rates.

All these matters and the way in which are share out can have enormous consequences on overall lending rates. In Tanzania unfortunately, in my view based, on my own assessment the reflection of the policy rate that is supposedly plays the role of a benchmark that is used to signal the cost of funds in particular banks' lending rates has been exceedingly tardy.

In principle, rates charged by banks is that the interest rates in the diverse segments of the financial structure tend to be related somewhat, sparkly the cost of funds. In this process, relationship too springs from the opinion of arbitrage which says that moneys will flow, within cost margins, from markets where they receive lower returns to others where they receive higher returns.

In principle, some equilibrium level of interest rates will be reached in each section of the loanable funds market, sparkling the point where available supply of funds is equal to demand. That said, there are more than a few layers of influence and actors in the markets that affect the flow of funds that go to decide interest rate levels.

Within supply and funds demand, sound effects of high interest rates damage the economy more than many might think. Unquestionably, not one person has a better gratitude of the effects of high interest rates than businesspersons who are at the forefront of production side.

Not even the bankers who look after project appraisal and eligibility criteria by mark off issues detailed on timesheet to help secure a loan.

It is not surprising; therefore, that there has been outcry and vocal amongst borrowers in decrying the high level of interest rates. As long experienced business advisor for manufacturing firms within and outside Tanzania, I can clearly argue that high interest rates diminish the incentive to invest and thereby slow down not only industrial growth but also economic growth.

Indeed, Tanzania's somewhat high interest rates and high cost of credit make Tanzania less competitive in attracting investments particularly from home grown industrialists, which in my opinion obstructs its growth.

If interest rates, and the cost of credit, are brought down significantly, I have confidence Tanzania would be able to attract higher levels of investments which would add several notches to its growth rate as envisioned by 6th government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In long-run, by swelling the cost of credit and production, high interest rates furthermore convert into high prices of goods and services that clients have to afford.

It is known that the monetary powers may tend to raise interest rates to try and inhibit demand pressures in fighting inflation, by in my view the irony of such action is that it may also cause more inflation if manufacturing costs increases considerably as a result of the high cost of credit.

Key point to note is that high interest rates can thus; both obstruct economic growth and cause inflation. Tanzania's economy has probably long been caught up in this detrimental scenario.

While growth rates averaged 6.7% from 2010-2019 and inflation declined to as low as 3.8% in 2019 (see front page daily news 28th July 2021) achieved in the past looked highly regarded to us, in my view, to realize the Millennium Development Goals would need much higher growth rates of probably 7-9%.

This is, nonetheless, not thinkable when real interest rates, at least on bank loans, are so high. Lowering interest rates should therefore be a top national priority.

Corrective practical measures and how BOT need to implement in order to manage this high interest dilemma in a manner to produce win-win situation would be my next article on this column published by daily news.