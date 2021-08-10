Mauritius: Landslide, Congomah - Infrastructure Works to the Tune of Rs 17.2 Million Start Off

press release

Major infrastructure works, with a project value estimated at Rs 17.2 million, have started along Leckraz Lane, in Congomah, following the recent landslide issues, on 28 July 2021, of a stretch of road on that lane due to major cracks. The works being carried out comprise the construction of approximately 250 metres of reinforced concrete retaining wall at the affected locations; and, the construction of 300 metres of drains and associated road works. The project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

This morning, the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, effected a site visit, along Leckraz Lane, to take stock of ongoing works. Members of Parliament (MP), Mrs Subhasnee Luchmun Roy and Mrs Marie Joanne Sabrina Tour, as well as other stakeholders were present for the visit.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram recalled that following the collapse of a concrete wall along Leckraz Lane, which falls under the responsibility of the District Council of Pamplemousses, the disaster committee met to take stock of the magnitude of the situation and to implement immediate remedial actions.

Leckraz Lane, observed the Minister, exists since 1984 and concrete walls along that Lane are not solid and are old. A contract has been awarded under a framework agreement for the construction works on the site and the appropriate assessments will be carried out, he highlighted. In addition, drains will be constructed on the site given the topography of the area and consequently the road will be properly built for the security and comfort of inhabitants, he announced. These works are in line with the wave of infrastructural development being undertaken across the country, he added.

Minister Lesjongard, for his part, expressed satisfaction that all stakeholders have been quick to act to resolve this issue in Congomah. The authorities have always acted promptly in cases where the security of inhabitants might be compromised, he emphasised. This is a large-scale project and once completed will secure the road, he stated.

MP Mrs Tour lauded the prompt intervention of the authorities to ensure the security of inhabitants of Leckraz Lane and placed on record the collaboration of volunteers, village councillors and other stakeholders to evacuate and secure the area.

As for MP Mrs Luchmun Roy, she remarked that a considerable amount of money has been voted for landslides and flooding issues and thus expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development in that endeavour aimed at assuring the safety of citizens.