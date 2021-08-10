Mauritius: Newly Acquired Cane Harvester in Operation As From Today

press release

A newly acquired cane harvester came into operation as from this morning in a sugarcane field in L'Amitié. The harvester has been purchased from India, to the tune of some Rs 15 million, and aims at helping small/medium sugar cane planters regrouped under the Mauritius Co-operative Agricultural Federation Ltd (MCAF). This initiative is to address the issue of labour, whilst it is becoming increasingly difficult during harvesting season to find appropriate skills as young people are no longer interested in land cultivation.

As such, the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperative, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, and other personalities effected a site visit to see at first-hand how the harvester will alleviate small/medium sugar cane planters during the harvesting season.

In a statement, the Agro-Industry Minister recalled that some Rs 15 million were earmarked in budget 2019-2020 for the Mauritius Cane Industry Authority (MCIA) to acquire equipment for harvesting sugar cane of small planters. He underlined that, thanks to the collaboration between the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperative, the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, the MCIA and the MCAF, small and medium sugar cane planters can now beneficiate from a cane harvester to ease their workload.

Minister Gobin pointed out that this is the first cane harvester available for small and medium sugar cane planters. He also indicated that despite some delay in the delivery of the cane harvester due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Government intends to purchase a second harvester so that every small planter can beneficiate from the mechanisation process.

For his part, Minister Bholah underlined that the acquisition of the cane harvester is in line with Government's vision of mechanising the cane industry. He outlined that the MCAF regroups some 8,000 planters who have about 7,000 hectares of land under sugar cane cultivation and who produce around 40,000 tons of sugar annually.

Moreover, he stated that, out of the amount disbursed for the purchase of the cane harvester, 50% will have to be reimbursed by the MCAF while the other 50% is considered as a grant.

It is recalled that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the MCIA and MCAF on 22 June 2020 for the acquisition of the cane harvester. The newly acquired harvester has a capacity of 15 tons per hour at full swing but is currently being operated at a capacity of 10 tons per hour as workers are still familiarising with the new equipment.