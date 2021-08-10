Malawi: Drama At Silver Strikers, As It Withdraws From CAF

9 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

If it was a comedy we could have related it to Mr Bean, as Silver Strikers FC have written The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on its decision to withdraw from taking part in this year's CAF Confederations Cup.

In a letter signed by the clubs Chief Executive Officer, Thokozani Chimbali, the bankers have informed the general public and their supporters CAF set CAF A License as a basic mandatory requirement for all head coaches and CAF B License for Assistant Coaches in the 2021/2022 CAF Inter-Clubs competitions.

The letter reads, "Those who do not fulfill the requirement would not be allowed to be on the technical bench during the matches. To conform to the requirements Mr. McDonald Mtetemera was registered as Head Coach since he holds a CAF A License and Mr. Daniel Kabwe who holds a CAF B License and UEFA B License as his deputy.

Recently, Mr. McDonald Mtetemera has been suspended pending investigations. His availability cannot be guaranteed until the matter is fully investigated and concluded," reads part of the letter.

Chimbali said, following the unforeseeable events surrounding their technical panel, it is with deep regret that the club's Board of directors has advised that the team withdraws from the tournament forthwith.

"We have made this decision having taken into account different options and their consequential events and the decision now outweighs the

consequences," said Chimbali.

On another note, Rodrick Chataika has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Board of Silver Strikers company replacing Dr Victor Madhlopa.

Currently, Chataika is serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI).

